In This Economy: India’s Markets Are Open — But Not For Abuse

India, notably absent from the latest US tariff letters, appears closer than ever to sealing the first tranche of a long-anticipated trade deal with Washington. The suspense around the so-called “holy deal” seems to be lifting — though recent signals from New Delhi hint at some turbulence behind the scenes.

Still, the strategic direction is unmistakable: India is positioning itself as a stable, reliable anchor in an increasingly volatile global economy.

But even as it courts capital and deepens alliances, India is drawing clear boundaries at home. This week, that took the form of a high-profile regulatory strike against one of Wall Street’s most sophisticated trading firms: Jane Street.

