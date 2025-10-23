Implications Of Draft External Commercial Borrowing Framework: A Step Towards Financial Liberalisation

On October 3, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India released a draft amendment to the External Commercial Borrowing framework under the Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) Regulations, 2018, signalling a major step towards liberalizing corporate finance.

The framework aims to simplify regulations, broaden eligibility, ease end-use restrictions, and streamline reporting, thereby enhancing ease of doing business and supporting strategic growth across sectors like infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, real estate, and exports. While these reforms provide corporates greater flexibility and access to international funding, careful implementation is essential to manage risks. Enhanced due diligence for high-risk borrowers, robust monitoring of ECB utilization, investor protection measures, sector-specific guidance, and phased rollout of new norms can mitigate leverage and market volatility risks.

If executed prudently, the framework has the potential to accelerate corporate expansion, revive stressed assets, and strengthen India’s position as an attractive destination for global capital.