If You’re An AI Bull, Keep An Eye On Uranium

To meet demand in the US, and in the UK where the grid is just as inadequate, involves a new world of power generation and many billions to be spent on the grid needed to carry that power. Yet, look to the growth in high-voltage direct lines (the ones that optimize the transmission of renewables from their usually remote locations); you won’t find much. In the UK, National Grid Plc admits to a “bottleneck” in connecting generation projects. Look to the US, and you can see that in the early 2000s there were rarely more than 100 gigawatts of capacity in the interconnection queue at regional transmission firm PJM Interconnection LLC, for example, says Cembalest. Now there are more like 250. Not all these projects will get approval and complete. But you get the idea. The grid: might it be where our AI dreams go to die?