If Indian Women Want Freedom From Violence, Make Every Rape A Flashpoint

And there’s an extra special Indian experience awaiting you if you survive the rape. One rape survivor was told she couldn’t sit for her exams as it would vitiate the atmosphere. Another was shot at and stabbed by one of her perpetrators and his accomplices. When a Spanish tourist was raped in Jharkhand, the court was worried it would bring “adverse publicity” and “tarnish the image” of this great country. When a 13-year old went to the police station to report she had been gang raped, a police officer raped her. We spoke up for the Unnao rape survivor in 2017 and couldn’t believe it when, two years later, she was beaten, stabbed and burnt by five men. She was headed to court for a hearing in her rape case. She walked for about a kilometre before she found help, gave her statement—and died. She was 23.

Indian farmers came out in the thousands and sat on our roads for months to protest three laws. That’s the bare minimum we need to do if we care about violence against women. If we want things to change, we will have to rise after every rape. That’s roughly 86 times a day that we know of. We will have to speak up multiple times every day—not once every few years—until the state understands that we mean business. We will have to build our own databases and find innovative ways to lobby for policy and attitude change. We need to crowdsource the best ideas and organise ourselves into a neverending river of energy to execute them.