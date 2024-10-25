I Guess Tesla Is An EV Company Again

Investors took fright two weeks ago because, after months of build-up, Tesla revealed few real details about a robotaxi strategy that is central to its valuation and was supposed to step in for a cheap EV strategy that unraveled at the start of the year. Now, investors are seemingly jazzed about a better-than-expected performance in the core EV business, with the caveats noted above, and new growth targets. The latter is predicated on “affordable models” that, mere months away from when they are supposed to be launched, we are yet to see.

Meanwhile, Musk reiterated the messaging about cybercabs in 2026, unsupervised FSD vehicles in Texas and California next year (regulators permitting, you understand) and the Optimus robot that he gave, to widespread disappointment, two weeks ago. The one notable thing he added was that he felt there should be federal approval for autonomous vehicles and that “if there’s a department of government efficiency, I’ll try to make that happen” — teasing how victory for a certain presidential campaign into which he is pouring millions might benefit his interests (see this).

In other words, the only real addition to the narrative is that the EV business, which isn’t the main pillar of Tesla’s valuation anyway, reversed its margin decline for one quarter and, according to another of Musk’s don’t-quote-me projections, might notch decent growth next year.

Over the past two years or so, we have seen Tesla’s stock generally trend downward from the bubble of 2021. Gathering evidence of a slowdown in EV sales, and falling margins — plus Musk’s own selling in 2022 — have fueled repeated sell offs, only for Musk’s increasingly AI-inflected visions and targets to re-fortify animal spirits.

While it’s curious that Wednesday’s revival rested mostly on EVs, it does set up an interesting near-term test for Tesla. Musk has now pledged new (if unseen) models, a big reacceleration in EV sales growth and actual self-driving cars in at least one state, all within roughly the next 9-12 months. The narrative continues to be rolled forward but Tesla is nearing multiple, and verifiable, deadlines at speed.