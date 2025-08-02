Business NewsOpinionHow You Choose To Mess Up Your Financial Life — Without Even Realising It
ADVERTISEMENT

How You Choose To Mess Up Your Financial Life — Without Even Realising It

Here's a look at some common financial mistakes—and the 'unseen choices' behind them.

02 Aug 2025, 08:38 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Your financial future isn’t written by chance, but by choice. (Photo source: Mariyam Usmani/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Your financial future isn’t written by chance, but by choice. (Photo source: Mariyam Usmani/NDTV Profit)

Do you really 'make decisions' in your financial life—or are you simply making choices by default?

Many people assume that because they haven’t done anything wrong financially, they're on the right track. But 'inaction is also a decision'. And every time you delay, ignore, or postpone something important in your financial life, you're actively choosing the consequences.

Let’s take a look at some common financial mistakes—and the 'unseen choices' behind them.

1. Buying Endowment Or Moneyback Policies

People justify these by saying, “It saves tax,” or “It’s safe and backed by a trusted company.”

But deep down, here’s what you’re actually choosing:

  • Subpar, below-inflation returns

  • Illiquidity in times of need

  • Inadequate life coverage for your family

Safety comes at a cost—and that cost is long-term financial growth.

2. Not Buying A Term Plan

“Why take term insurance? It doesn’t give money back.”

That’s the logic. But here’s what you're really choosing:

  • A financially insecure future for your loved ones

  • Passing on your debts and stress to your spouse and children

  • Denying your family the life they deserve if something happens to you

It’s not about dying. It’s about living responsibly—for others. 

3. Not Buying Health Insurance

“I’ll buy it next month” or “I’m healthy, I don’t need it.”

Fair enough—but the hidden choices are:

  • Letting your life savings vanish due to one hospital bill

  • Borrowing during medical emergencies

  • Living with anxiety about healthcare costs

You don’t buy health insurance with money—you buy it with foresight.

4. Stopping SIPs Midway

Imagine this: Mr. X starts a Rs 1,00,000 SIP to build a Rs 10 crore corpus in 20 years. He stops after 5 years, thinking it’s “temporary.”

End result: Instead of Rs 10 crore, he ends up with just Rs 5.54 crore—a shortfall of Rs 4.46 crore.

Stopping SIPs is like stopping oxygen to your financial dreams.

ALSO READ

Gold Vs SIP: What Rs 5,000 Per Month Investment Can Grow Into In 15 Years?
Opinion
Gold Vs SIP: What Rs 5,000 Per Month Investment Can Grow Into In 15 Years?
Read More

5. Not Creating A Will

“We’re too young for that,” or “I’ll do it once I reach Rs 1 crore net worth.”

But this delay leads to:

  • Frustration and legal hassle for your family

  • Unnecessary court visits and lawyer fees

  • Fights and confusion among heirs

Making a will isn’t about your age or net worth—it’s about clarity and care.

6. Not Hiring A Financial Advisor (When You Need One)

“I can handle it myself” or “advisors charge too much.”

Even a mutual fund CEO recently credited his early retirement to having a financial advisor!

A financial advisor nudges you to walk towards your financial goals, stops you from making mistakes, puts the objective at forefront and manage your emotions at the time of pessimism and exuberance.

If top professionals hire coaches, why not you?

7. Not Understanding The Difference Between Need And Want

Credit cards, EMIs, social media pressure… and suddenly, buying what you want feels like a need.

This shift leads to:

  • Poor savings habits

  • Missed compounding opportunities

  • Lifestyle inflation that silently ruins your future

Spend consciously—or wealth will always feel just out of reach.

8. Ignoring Tax And Inflation

That 7.5% fixed deposit? If you're in the highest tax bracket, then the post-tax return is of around 5%. Assuming inflation at 5%, your 'real return is zero'.

  • Net return = Gross return - tax - inflation

  • You’re actually locking your money into stagnation, not growth.

ALSO READ

10% Rise In Crude Oil Prices Can Increase Inflation By 20 Basis Points: RBI Study
Opinion
10% Rise In Crude Oil Prices Can Increase Inflation By 20 Basis Points: RBI Study
Read More

9. Overexposing Emotionally To Real Estate

Many believe: “It’s tangible, it’s safe, it appreciates.”

But:

  • It’s illiquid

  • Difficult to partially sell

  • Often underperforms financial assets over time

Emotions don’t grow wealth—disciplined asset allocation does.

10. Falling For Tall Claims

Ponzi schemes, quick-rich plans, guaranteed double-your-money pitches—many so-called long-term investors fall for them.

Result?

  • Capital loss

  • Loss of trust

  • Delayed financial freedom

Greed and gullibility are the costliest expenses.

11. Herd Mentality

“My friend is doing this, I’ll do the same.”

Following trends over goals leads to:

  • Poor alignment with your needs

  • Emotional, fear-driven investing

  • Regretful U-turns during market volatility

Financial success is personal. Herds don’t build wealth—goals do.

Conclusion:

Every action or inaction in your financial life is a choice—whether you see it or not.

You are fully responsible for the outcome of your financial journey.

  • Choose growth

  • Choose discipline

  • Choose planning

Most importantly, 'choose to take control'—with the help of a financial advisor if needed—because your financial future isn’t written by chance, but by choice.

ALSO READ

Can Set Aside Rs 40,000 Monthly? Here’s How To Build Rs 10-Crore Corpus
Opinion
Can Set Aside Rs 40,000 Monthly? Here’s How To Build Rs 10-Crore Corpus
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT