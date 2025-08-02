How You Choose To Mess Up Your Financial Life — Without Even Realising It

Do you really 'make decisions' in your financial life—or are you simply making choices by default?

Many people assume that because they haven’t done anything wrong financially, they're on the right track. But 'inaction is also a decision'. And every time you delay, ignore, or postpone something important in your financial life, you're actively choosing the consequences.

Let’s take a look at some common financial mistakes—and the 'unseen choices' behind them.