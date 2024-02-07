How To Find Peace In A Violent World

In 2023, Iceland topped the WEF’s gender parity index for the fourteenth time. It’s the only country in the world to have closed more than 90% of its gender gap—at 91.2%. The government of Iceland requires companies to apply for the mandatory equal pay certificate. Everyone’s cheering Gabriel Attal, just appointed as France’s first gay Prime Minister, but Iceland had this same moment nearly quarter of a century ago. In addition to being elected Iceland’s first female prime minister in 2009, Johanna Sigurdardottir became the world’s first openly gay head of government. While our courts continue to preach about our right to marry a person of choice, Iceland legalised same-sex marriages as far back as 1996.

Words like resilience, community, and trust are used frequently in Iceland. Thousands of volunteers pitch in for rescue work across the country. About 1.7% of the population volunteers with a rescue team. There’s a big emphasis on community life and zero reliance on fossil fuels.

Of course, it helps that Iceland is a small country (and one of the most sparsely populated in Europe), but it’s more than that. A government researcher put it best in 2019: “Happiness is about more than laughing and having a good time. It is necessary for us to experience difficult emotions, sorrow and sadness. We have to go through tough times in order to experience happiness. We cannot become happy by shutting out other feelings.” Iceland finds value in researching how its citizens face setbacks.

So, I’m building my own Iceland. We already practise open communication and gender equality at home—in fact, we might have to tilt the scales a bit in the husband’s favour to adjust for parity. Our open house policy has been liberalised even more so in recent months. Now, to invite the neighbourhood.

Luckily, I live in an area where WhatsApp groups don’t spread misinformation. They are used to complain about potholes, hanging cables, and illegal dog breeders. Members share requests for donations, invitations to local food fests and MLA meetings, recommendations for reliable cooks and civic-minded news articles with titles like ‘How not to dig yourself a city’. It’s only a matter of time before someone—maybe me—makes an Iceland out of us. And maybe creating many such Icelands is the way forward for those of us who are seeking peace amid all the rage and violence.