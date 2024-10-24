How To Calculate The Real Value Of The Art You Own. Clue: It's The Story

Grousing about artistic windfalls — or the lack thereof — has a corrective: Vincent van Gogh. During his lifetime, he managed to sell only one work, Red Vineyard in Arles, for 400 French francs in March 1890. And the sale may have been a sympathy purchase by the sister of a friend. A few months later, van Gogh shot himself in the chest. The amount initially paid for Red Vineyard, translated into current prices, was about $2,000. In 2022, it was auctioned for $117 million.

Much of the credit for his posthumous fame goes to Johanna van Gogh-Bonger, the widow of his brother Theo. She inherited not only most of the surviving paintings but, with Vincent’s letters to his brother, helped propagate his now legendary status as the unappreciated outsider. She provided not just the “provenance” — the expert term for the documentation that authenticates a piece — but the stories that enhanced them, the sort of narrative afterlife that admirers pass along. Walking through the beautifully curated National Gallery’s current retrospective in London, you also waft through a memory cloud of van Gogh’s stories.

So is there a way of weaving van Gogh into my spidey story to augment the lowly status of my print? Bear with me as I try to find the minimal degrees of separation.

Van Gogh’s impasto — his thick, textured application of paint — is echoed in the work of Frank Auerbach, who may be the world’s greatest living painter. Coincidentally, more than a score of his London cityscapes are on exhibition at the Offer Waterman Gallery in Mayfair, not far from the National Gallery. In the 1990s, Auerbach found himself to be the partial basis for a character (originally called Aurach) in The Emigrants by the novelist W.G. Sebald. Unamused, the painter got the writer to rename the character.

A lot of the material Sebald used to assemble his portrait of the artist was taken from a 1990 book on Auerbach by Robert Hughes, perhaps the preeminent and certainly the most thunderous art critic of the late 20th century. I used to work with Hughes at Time magazine. Around Christmas 2000, while working there, I found a small plastic sculpture dumped outside his office. The piece, by Japanese pop artist Takashi Murakami, had been sent to Hughes as part of the annual holiday gift program by the family of philanthropist Peter Norton (of antiviral software fame). It was an edition of 1,000 pieces. Hughes didn’t care to have one in his sight, with or without a Murakami autograph. Philistine that I am (and recognizing Murakami’s anime style), I scooped it up.