How Investors Are Capitalising On India's Economic Growth: Insights From Real-Estate Perspective

The Indian real estate market is witnessing remarkable growth despite global inflationary headwinds resulting from the lingering effects of the pandemic and geopolitical tensions. This growth is being largely driven by India's resilient economy, consumer demands, and increasing investor confidence. In 2022, the investments in Indian real estate grew to a record-breaking $7.8 billion, registering a 32% YoY increase. Foreign inflows in the sector have also been on a steady upward trend, accounting for 77% of the total investments over the last five years.

Another significant factor propelling the growth of India's real estate sector is its youthful population. The country boasts a median age of just 29, considerably lower than that of China and the US at 38, and Germany at 48. The country's highly aspirational youth display positive home-owning sentiments and are increasingly entering the real estate market with a desire to buy their first homes. The spending power and preferences of this generation is reshaping the Indian real estate market, setting it for an upward trajectory. Additionally, the bourgeoning middle class, a result of rapid urbanisation, increased access to employment opportunities, and rising disposable incomes, contributes to a high domestic consumption rate — 60% of the gross domestic product, compared to China's 38%.

Exhibiting a robust performance over the last few years, the real estate sector is poised to play a pivotal role in driving India's economic growth even further. The sector's contribution to the country's GDP is expected to grow from the current 6–8% to a projected 13% by 2025. However, support from key stakeholders, including the government, will be critical in maintaining this positive trajectory.