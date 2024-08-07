How Big Is The Yen Carry Trade, Really?

However, in a broader sense, one can argue that the entire Japanese government is engaged in a massive carry trade. It has been funding itself at very low real rates imposed by the BOJ on domestic depositors, while earning higher returns on foreign assets. As such, the $1.8 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund, which has allocated roughly half of its money to overseas equities and bonds, is essentially the asset manager that runs this money-making machine for the government. Will GPIF still be in the US stock market if the BOJ continues to raise rates?