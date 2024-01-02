How A Professional Risk Manager Views Threats Posed By AI

While there are objections to both these approaches, they pass the first risk management test. They imagine a bad future state and identify what people then would want you to do now. In contrast, the 2023 official documents imagine bad future paths, and resolve that we won’t take them. The problem is an infinite number of future paths, most of which we cannot imagine. There is a relatively small number of plausible bad future states. In finance, a bad future state is to have cash obligations you cannot meet. There are many ways to get there, and we always promise not to take those paths. Promises are nice, but risk management teaches focus on things we can do today to make that future state survivable.