How A Bangalore Dosa Chain Went Viral

Images of a man emerging from a holy dip and social butterfly Orhan ‘Orry' Awatramani draped snugly on glamorous actors both serve as memes for the dosa chain that first went viral because of this love for clarified butter. The images represent swimming in ghee and ghee on everything on the menu respectively. There are memes that poke fun at those who write bad reviews of Rameshwaram Cafe too.

When we talk, Divya Raghavendra Rao has a ready ghee pitch. “Ghee is good for gut health, skin, digestion, eases colic,” she says. “Besides, you can ask for less ghee.”

Other points she makes: You can see the amount of ghee used because her restaurants have open kitchens. At most places, you can never be sure of how much ghee or oil is being used in the food.

But ghee is only the topping in this success story. In an industry where the majority fail in their first year of operation, it’s now possible to examine some of the reasons Rameshwaram emerged a winner.

Divya Raghavendra Rao’s working life can also be divided into a before and after Rameshwaram Cafe. Before, she was an early riser, and her day began at 4 a.m. Now her restaurants close at 1 a.m. and her day ends after she has completed review calls with her managers. She returns home from office only at 2-3 a.m. The mother of a one-month old infant has hired three neonatal nurses who work in shifts and thanks to them, she can continue working at an unchanged pace. “He’s a very expensive baby,” she says, laughing. There’s a brief pause in our conversation when her son demands her attention: “No crying chinna (small one), mama is there, no crying.”

She’s a chartered accountant by training and the couple met when Raghavendra Rao, or Raghav as she calls him, came to her for a consultation. He is an engineer who got into the food business early. “He’s worked many jobs such as cashier, manager, helper, kitchen assistant,” she says. He even managed a street side food cart and Rameshwaram is his second attempt at the restaurant business.

Her skill with numbers and his experience in the restaurant business were perfectly complementary, and they have clearly defined roles. “At work he’s the CEO, I’m the MD. We don’t get into each others business,” Rao says, adding that while Raghav handles the kitchen, operations and training, she’s in charge of stores, accounts, branding, sales and promotion, licences, costing, marketing and administration.