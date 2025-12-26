What Hindustan Zinc's Long-Term Charts Say About Market Timing

From a chart perspective, the stock formed a clear stair-step pattern. Prior price pivots acted as support during each decline. This reflected classic bullish price behaviour. The trend also differed sharply from silver, which remained in a prolonged correction from 2011 to 2020.

The stock chart shows three consolidation breakout trendlines, marked one, two and three. The sharp fall in 2020 found support at the previous swing high. That preserved the sequence of higher tops and higher bottoms.

Silver reversed direction and moved into an uptrend. It broke above its 2011 high by October 2024. Hindustan Zinc moved earlier. It surpassed its 2017 high and the double high of 2021 by January 2024.

Throughout this period, Hindustan Zinc’s trend remained ahead of silver.

After reaching a high in May 2024, the stock fell sharply and lost about 50%. This likely reflected the company’s decision to hedge silver production to manage price volatility. Silver had not crossed its 1980 high of $50, even as gold tripled. Market scepticism was therefore justified.

In November 2024, the government sold another tranche of its stake. Price consolidation may have reflected expectations of additional supply. Although the Cabinet cleared the sale of the government’s entire holding, only 1.6% was sold from its roughly 29.5% stake.

The trend in Hindustan Zinc stabilised once the government clarified that it did not plan to sell further stake. The stock then resumed tracking silver, which had begun a more sustained rise.

Silver finally broke the $50 level by October 2025. It subsequently reached a new all-time high of $72. Hindustan Zinc did not match silver’s pace. From the August swing low, the stock rose about 50%, compared with a 93% rise in silver over the same period.

The focus here is not correlation, but clarity in price action. Pullbacks driven by anticipated supply are normal. When prices retreat to prior swing highs and stabilise, they provide a signal. When the initial decline is steep, subsequent declines tend to moderate.

After the March 2025 low, the stock recorded a modest bounce followed by a shallow dip, forming a higher bottom. This created a clean A-B-C corrective structure. The rally from the August 2025 low unfolded as an impulsive move under Elliott Wave analysis. That structure set the stage for the next advance.