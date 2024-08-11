Hindenburg Hit And Run: Nate Anderson's Second Attempt A Damp Squib

US-based research firm Hindenburg’s second attempt to hit and run has been met with strong pushback. It doesn’t seem the shortseller has anything new to say and so it attempts to target Indian institutions.

The second hit seems an attempt by Hindenburg to somehow wriggle out of the enforcement action initiated by the Indian market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India, with the assistance of the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hindenburg’s latest story is also an attempt to undermine the investigation by the regulator, SEBI, and the Supreme Court if India judgement which settled the matter in January earlier this year.

The research firm failed in what it needs to be doing — basic research to begin with. An appointment of a regulator in India precedes a thorough investigation of the shortlisted individuals which includes reports by several investigation agencies to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. It also lacks the understanding of the code of conduct any regulator is scrutinised and subjected to including conflict of interest and recusal norms applicable not just to the head of the institution but also to all officers of the institution.