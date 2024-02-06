Higher Core Elements In Inflation Could Narrow Scope For Monetary Easing

The latest RBI study on India’s food inflation highlighting its persistence and impact on both the headline and core inflation is a message that the central bank’s combat against high inflation and rising cost of living is not over yet. The problem of persisting inflation amid an extremely torpid consumption demand and rapid real production growth is enigmatic. The huge gap between the narrative of strong growth and frail volume growth of most FMCG, retail, and durable goods companies is glaring. Hence, it begs a comprehensive understanding.

Over the past four years, India’s headline inflation averaged 6% (CAGR), driven significantly by high and sticky food inflation averaging at 6.4%, while the core inflation (excluding food and fuel items) stood lower at 5.6%. Contrastingly, real personal consumption expenditure averaged 3.5% during the four quarters through September 2023 despite the exuberant retail lending.

RBI in its latest research, titled 'Are food prices the ‘True’ core of India’s inflation', points towards food inflation dynamics characterising properties of core inflation. While food inflation is generally seen as transient, driven by short-term supply-side factors, in a significant departure from the common understanding, it is now also attributed to demand-side factors.

If that is indeed the case, then monetary policy will need to consider high food inflation as an important variable to avoid any de-anchoring of inflation expectations. As RBI’s degree of freedom diminishes, it could defy the early rate easing priced in by the markets.

The broader message that the higher and sticky food inflation is structural, aligns with our earlier assessment of two-track inflation characterising the diverging trends between the softening consumer product inflation and structurally higher food inflation.