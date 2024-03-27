High Coffee Prices May Not Last Long

Your morning coffee may be pinching your wallet but the sweet aroma of rising prices is music to the producers' ears.

Arabica coffee usually enjoys a premium over robusta coffee. The premium is driven by Arabica’s sweet taste and smoothness. However, Arabica’s premium over Robusta is beginning to shrink because of evolving market conditions.

Fundamentals between the two types of coffee are diverging. Arabica's premium dropped to around $660 a tonne last week — the lowest since May 2019.

Going forward, market participants expect that Arabica will face a supply surplus while Robusta risks supply deficit in 2024–25 season. If the deficit materialises, it will be for the fourth successive year in a row. One key reason attributed to the risk associated with Robusta harvest is the concern over El Nino-driven dry conditions in southeast Asia.