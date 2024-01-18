HDFC Bank: Unbridled Expectations Or Communication Gap?

The Margin Question

Reported net interest margin for the third quarter came in at 3.4%, remaining flat sequentially. In the July-September quarter, NIMs took a knock (narrowing 70 basis points quarter-on-quarter), owing to the merger management in July, the impact of incremental cash reserve ratio and sudden increase in the low-yielding home loan book.

The third quarter did not feature the liquidity constraints or the merger costs and yet the margins did not see any positive momentum.

Now, to be fair, it is unrealistic to expect a large merger of two entities with entirely different business models to immediately start making higher margins. But then, maybe, this need to have been communicated to investors in as many words.

While addressing analysts during the July-September results call, HDFC Bank CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan noted that margin accretion would happen "over a period of time". This is because it would take the bank some time to rebuild its high-yielding retail loans to match the large mortgage book it inherited from HDFC.

On Tuesday, when discussing December quarter results, Vaidyanathan told analysts that there is a need to bring up retail growth, with a focus on unsecured loans.

"That is an enhancer for the margin and to some extent picks up on the ROA too... So that's an important mix that go by. That's not what we have seen in recent times. The recent times, the wholesale growth has been overwhelming, the retail loan growth," he said.

On the current account-savings account deposits front, the bank is expecting things to turn when customer spending starts to abate "at some point in time".

Vaidyanthan further noted that the bank is willing to let go on some of its business, if it is not giving it necessary returns.

"What does it give from an overall ROA point of view, that's the first pass. Then it comes because when you do a product pricing or a product choice to do to a customer, you're looking at returns more than the margins as such," he said.

So, is the final stance that margin depletion is not a worry? How long will return ratios be prioritised over margins? That part remains unclear.