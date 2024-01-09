Has Delhi Reached The Environmental Limits Of Economic Growth?

For the first time since I arrived in Delhi about 40 years ago, I skipped winter in the city for two months expressly to avoid air pollution and stayed in a coastal town. I would have been away longer if I could have helped it. This would have been unimaginable about 10 years ago. I loved Delhi winters—the chill, the fog, the charcoal fires and aromas wafting from tandoors. But the charm is now clouded by smog: thermal inversion makes Delhi a chamber of toxic gases and particles in winter.

Is it possible that Delhi has reached the environmental limits of growth? The National Capital Region is still the most attractive investment destination in the whole of north India. Delhi alone got $28.3 billion in foreign equity inflows between October 2019 and September 2023, to rank fourth after Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat. This excludes foreign equity invested in enterprises in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad and other cities of the capital region. It has a huge pool of talent and offers plenty of opportunities for those wanting to start or advance in their careers. It’s an education hub and a large market. While politically, the boundaries of the NCR are set, the gravitational pull of urbanisation can draw more towns into its orbit.

Because of weak industrialisation around it, the capital region attracts vast numbers of migrants. In each of the decades between 1961 and 2001, the population of the union territory or state of Delhi increased by around 50%. There was a steep decline in growth in the 2001-11 decade to 21%, which the state’s economic survey attributed to the growth of satellite cities.

The United Nation’s 2018 report on world urbanisation prospects, projected the population of the ‘urban agglomeration’ of Delhi in 2015 at 26 million, higher than that of the Mumbai agglomeration (19 million) and the Kolkata region (14 million). It projected population in these cities to be respectively 35 million, 22 million and 16 million by 2025. In other words, incremental population growth in the Delhi region over a period of 10 years was set to be three times as high as that of the Mumbai cluster.

More people means more use of cooking, motor and industrial fuels—and more emissions. As of end March 2020, Delhi, Faridabad and Ghaziabad had 19.1 million registered motor vehicles. The number plying in the capital region would be much more as the list in the road transport ministry’s annual report is only of vehicles registered in cities with population of more than a million. So, vehicles registered in cities in the capital region like Noida or Gurgaon are not included. This is more than the vehicles registered in Greater Mumbai, Kalyan, Thane and Vasai as of that date: 7.51 million.

Shifting to cleaner fuels has not helped. In 1995, lawyer MC Mehta moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the government to minimise the health risks caused by vehicular emissions. Consequently, only unleaded petrol was sold in the city by 1998. By the end of 2002, the city’s bus fleet was converted to compressed natural gas. Autorickshaws and taxis followed. Delhi also has 392 km of metro rail network. According to a Delhi Metro press statement, it had 6.7 lakh daily passengers on average last October, accounting for 30% of total passenger km travelled This is 30% of total passenger km, and higher than the share of buses—18%. Citing a study, the statement says Delhi Metro averted the emission of more than 7 lakh tonne of CO2 and 73 tonne of fine particles in 2022.