Has Bidenomics Worked? It's Too Soon To Say

It is not enough for the US to be greener. The goal should be to produce new technologies that are sufficiently cheap that most of the world will want to be greener, too. That might happen with Bidenomics, but it is hardly certain. Any solution to climate change, looking forward, will have to address China, and to some extent India and Africa as well. A different approach would have been to subsidize cheaper green technologies for global adoption, but that is not what Bidenomics did.