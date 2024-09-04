Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Regional Disparities To Impact Outcome In Jat Vs Non-Jat Contest

In the 2014 Vidhan Sabha elections, held within six months of general elections, the BJP stormed to power in Haryana, dislodging the 10-year-old Bhupendra Singh Hooda government and winning 47 of the 90 seats, riding on the Modi wave and a general anti-Congress sentiment across the country.

It adopted a strategy of playing anti-dominant caste politics by appointing Manohar Lal Khattar, from the OBC community, as CM instead of someone from the influential Jat community, which accounts for 27% of the population. This, in a way, sowed the seeds of discontent among the Jats against the BJP government.

In 2019, the party could not retain its performance, winning 40 of the 90 seats and falling short of majority, primarily due to the aftermath of the Jat agitation in 2016, which demanded inclusion in the Other Backward Class category to make them eligible for affirmative action benefits.

The party faced Jat fury but luckily the community's votes were split between Congress and the Jannayak Janta Party, which bagged 10 seats, coming to the rescue of the BJP. The two joined hands for a post-poll arrangement. JJP damaged the prospects of Congress in eight seats, bagging a higher vote share than the margin of victory.