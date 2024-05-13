Harnessing Gen AI: Transforming Healthcare In India And Beyond

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, particularly generative AI, is reshaping the landscape of healthcare globally. Today, the healthcare industry stands at the threshold of a transformative era driven by AI technologies. The technology is revolutionising healthcare delivery, and in countries like India, it has the potential to reshape how healthcare is made accessible to people.

With the democratisation of gen AI, healthcare providers are increasingly embracing its capacity to enhance patient outcomes and operational efficiency. While the initial focus has been on customer-facing effectiveness, there is a growing interest in leveraging AI for efficiency in operations, including automation of coding, testing and ensuring data security. This shift towards AI-driven solutions is projected to propel the global AI in healthcare market to unprecedented heights, reaching an estimated $45.2 billion by 2026.

India, with its burgeoning healthcare demands and evolving digital landscape, is poised to capitalise on the transformative ability of gen AI. Its application in preventive healthcare and individual health management presents promising opportunities to address long-standing challenges in healthcare delivery. By taking the advantage of predictive algorithms, gen AI can enable proactive interventions, particularly in managing chronic diseases like diabetes, thus improving healthcare accessibility and quality for millions.

With a unique healthcare landscape and expanding technological prowess, India also has the opportunity to leapfrog traditional healthcare models by embracing gen AI. The emphasis on patient-centricity and personalised care aligns with the country's evolving healthcare priorities. By utilising gen AI, India can bridge the gap between healthcare demand and supply, thereby ensuring more efficient and accessible healthcare services for its citizens.