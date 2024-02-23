Grasim Has The Muscle To Take On Asian Paints. Now It Needs Customer Love

It is Aditya Birla Group's biggest consumer bet. The group's flagship Grasim Industries Ltd. entered the oligopolistic paints market with the launch of Birla Opus brand.

At stake is the industry dynamics itself: the challenger, Birla Opus, plans to unsettle Asian Paints Ltd., the largest player with more than half the share of the market. The Aditya Birla Group company also launched decorative paints, a market that is expected to grow to around Rs 1 lakh crore by financial year 2029. Grasim is banking on its distribution network, digitisation, and pool of money—Rs 10,000 crore at the outset—to muscle into the segment.

The company is looking at around 5-6% revenue market share in FY26, its first full year of operation, and targets to increase it to double digits with a revenue of Rs 10,000 crore and operational profitability by FY29.

The billion-dollar question, however, is whether it will dent Asian Paints. The answer to that lies in the approach it is taking to build the business.

Birla Opus is betting on the reducing painting cycle from the current seven-odd years, part-painting of homes and a frequent churn in the rental market. It is also banking on the business-to-business segment or demand from developers, given the growth in home sales. Pre-sales of the housing sector are expected to cross Rs 1 lakh crore in FY24, as compared with Rs 75,000 crore in the previous fiscal.

The marketing spend to provide free paint-tinting machines to at least 50,000 dealers in the first year, and cash-back in the form of tokens within the paint boxes for contractors and painters will drive volume. It will also be able to convert mass segment customers to economy on the back of higher volume and pricing.

The supply chain of over 150 depots and all its tinting machines digitally connected to the central hub will ensure minimum inventory costs to the dealer. But the success will also depend on dealership finance.

Still, the question remains whether it can dislodge the industry leader?

The most likely result is that it may quickly capture the mass and premium segment but may not make much dent in the luxury segment in the initial years.

Adding 40% of the industry capacity and entering franchise-based dealership backed by finance across 6,000 towns would certainly dent the second, third and fourth player. Birla's capacity is more than the next three players after Asian Paints. It expects the current capacity to help it reach a revenue of Rs 16,000 crore.

Profitability will depend on pricing and that will determine margin. But if Grasim's paints business achieves the same margin profile as the industry leader, it could soon see re-rating of its valuation multiple.

Still, Asian Paints is a darling of consumers, who swear by its quality after decades of use. And the company has a loyal community of painters who do not recommend anything but Asian Paints.

Birla Opus has checked all boxes when it comes to distribution, supply chain, and outreach to painters and contractors. The real test will be if all that is enough to change perception among consumers.