Formula One Races Away From Being Just A Money Pit

There’s no question that the Netflix documentary has transformed interest in the sport, with an F1 movie starring Brad Pitt set to follow. F1 is attracting new US fans and Miami’s star-studded race at the weekend was a sellout. Having acquired the commercial rights for $4.4 billion in 2017, the Liberty Formula One group’s market capitalization has soared to more than $16 billion, according to the tracking stock used by the conglomerate to highlight the value of this particular business, rather than the company as a whole.