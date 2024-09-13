ADVERTISEMENT
Google Antitrust Case: Belling The Big Cats
A United States federal judge on Aug. 6 ruled against Google in an antitrust case brought by the Department of Justice (DoJ) along with 38 out of 50 American states. The case refers to very large payments made by Google to Apple and other equipment manufacturers to be the default search engine on their devices. Now the DoJ is said to be mulling drastic structural remedies, including breaking up Google. Jurisdictions across the w...
