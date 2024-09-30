Gold’s Record Run Can’t Continue Forever, Right?

China’s role in the gold rally may not end at the central bank. The country’s economic slowdown, concentrated in an overcapitalized real estate sector, is reflected in household confidence and housing transaction volumes that have been in free fall since 2022. Similarly, Chinese stocks have had a “biblically awful run” since their post-pandemic peak in 2021, as my Bloomberg Opinion colleague John Authers puts it.

Renewed stimulus efforts from Beijing have lifted stocks but may be pushing on a string when it comes to reviving construction activity. Notably, Rory Johnston, who publishes the Commodity Context newsletter, opines that 2024 is likely to mark only the second year in more than three decades where Chinese oil demand actually declines, in part because of weaker construction hitting diesel consumption. As an aside, gold now trades at its highest level relative to oil since early 2021, during the acute phase of the pandemic.

With 70% of Chinese household wealth tied up in real estate, stocks and yields dropping, and cryptocurrencies banned, gold makes for an obvious alternative asset. And there’s evidence that Chinese investors have been buying in the form of an uptick in the local premiums paid for physical gold there for much of the past year or so. The World Gold Council’s “over-the-counter and other” line item for global demand — essentially a plug to reconcile it with supply — has also seen a sustained increase in recent quarters, suggesting unobserved stockpiling of gold has picked up.