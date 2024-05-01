Godrej Group — Near-Perfect Example Of Professionalisation

Even as the $5.7-billion Godrej Group announced an amicable and formal ownership and management division, it was not a sudden event that happened overnight. Instead, for the fifth-generation 127-year-old group, it had been in the works for several years with steady milestones towards this final goal.

In 2021, when Adi Godrej was 79 years old, he stepped down as the executive chairperson of the holding company, Godrej Industries. About a decade ago, Adi and Parmeshwar's three children, Tanya, Nisaba, and Pirojsha, joined the group in various executive capacities after completing their higher studies. One development to note, perhaps not surprisingly, is that in 2026, when Nadir steps down from the top leadership of the group, it will be the son Pirojsha who will take charge, and not one of the daughters, who are reportedly older than him.

Interestingly, the professionalisation of the group had started quite some time ago, which today has Mohit Malhotra, Sudhir Sitapati and Balram Yadav as the business unit heads. In fact, Nitin Nabar, who was the head and executive director of Godrej Industries, retired from the company on Tuesday after 39 years with the group. Perhaps such professional changes also signal the incoming new leadership within the group. By and large, the Godrej Group is a near-perfect example of how professionalisation works.