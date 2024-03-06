A Zero Pay Gap Is the Goal. But What Happens Next?

Australia last week unveiled individual compensation gaps for companies with at least 100 employees. As expected, the data showed most still pay women less than men — and in some instances, a lot less. But not much attention was given to that fact that the Workplace Gender Equality Agency, which compiled the data, has set a target of -5% to +5% for the gender gap. Of the 5,000-plus companies that reported, 30% are already there. Despite the dire predictions that it will take more than 100 years to reach parity, these firms show it can be done.