A Geeky Makeover For Indian Cacao

He began looking at the chocolate business because of the shifting sensibility of consumers towards ‘western’ taste and the “inherent challenge” of scaling mithai, a perishable product. Plus, regional players dominate the mithai market and his instinct told him that despite robust industry growth, revenue growth was likely to slow. “We took what used to be sold at the corner thela and started selling it in a jewellery store but we have done zilch for the product,” he says, about the lack of innovation in mithai.

One of the first things Muppala realised when he decided to diversify into chocolate was that a homogenous product was being marketed by several different ‘bean to bar’ brands. “I realised that anyone who is doing anything in chocolate in India, whether it’s premium, retail or gifting, they are all buying the same raw material, melting it, moulding it, putting their sea salt, their nuts and calling it their chocolate.” Essentially, anyone with a chocolate melanger—or “idly-grinder from Coimbatore” as Muppala describes it—could jump into the business. The next question to answer was where these beans were coming from.

He launched a two-and-a-half year exploration among farmers in the West Godavari region, the nearest cacao growing region to Hyderabad. “The wind took me there,” he says, poetically. He decided to start from the fruit rather than the bean. And in 2021, he began building an ambitious cacao fermentary in Tadikalapudi.