Garima Arora: How To Win Two Michelin Stars

Garima Arora is brave enough to put a durian in the tandoor. She scoops out the meat, spices it with aamchur, chillies and salt, then places it back in its spiky home and sticks it in the tandoor. The durian loses its pungent smell, and only its butteriness remains. “It’s our ode to how easy it is to draw umami from vegetarian food,” the award-winning chef says over a phone call.

Arora, the first Indian woman to be awarded a Michelin star in 2018 at 33, just became the first Indian woman to be awarded a second Michelin star. It’s the holy grail of fine dining and one that influences eating out decisions across the world. Arora’s is likely one of the few Michelin-starred restaurants where the main course is almost always vegetarian.

Gaa, her eponymous restaurant in Bangkok, is only the third Indian restaurant in the world to have two stars, according to The Indian Express. It’s here that she applies traditional Indian techniques to locally sourced ingredients. Like putting south east Asia’s favourite fruit in the tandoor or serving her version of desi staple, ghee rice, using the nutty suriyan rice grown specially for her restaurant that diners can’t get enough of. Her ode to sev puri is the grilled wild maitake mushrooms served with smoked jaggery butter and caviar on crispy buckwheat.