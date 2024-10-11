Frustrated With Your Boss? Blame Inflation

And that’s essentially the subject of “Why Do Workers Dislike Inflation? Wage Erosion and Conflict Costs,” a paper by Joao Guerreiro, Jonathon Hazell, Chen Lian, and Christina Patterson. Here’s an excerpt:

We show that accounting for “conflict costs” meaningfully changes our understanding of the costs of inflation, both analytically and quantitatively. In this setting, what matters for workers’ welfare is not how inflation impacts real wages, but rather how inflation would affect real wages if workers did not choose to engage in more conflict as inflation rises, a concept we term “wage erosion.”

First and foremost, the paper updates the way that academic economists can think about the costs of inflation. It isn’t always intuitive why we’re supposed to hate inflation in the first place, as long as nominal wages and interest paid on savings can keep pace.

Economics textbooks have long tried to explain it through concepts such as “menu costs” and “shoe leather costs.” The original idea of the former is that firms incurred costs when they had to — literally or metaphorically — change and reprint the menu on a regular basis to reflect changing prices. But the name and the concept feel antiquated in an age in which we scan QR codes when we sit down to order at our favorite bars and bistros.

Similarly, shoe leather costs referred to the hassle of having to run to the bank a lot more in inflationary times to withdraw funds. You wouldn’t want to hold too much cash — the real value of a dollar falls as prices rise — so you’d be inclined to keep your money in an interest-bearing bank account. But that too seems laughable in an era of digital banking when many of us pay with our phones or cards. The paper gives us a new way to explain our innate dislike of inflation that seems to resonate better in the year 2024.