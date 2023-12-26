From Employees To Customers: 10 Trends That Will Redefine Enterprise Communications In 2024

2023 will go down in history books as the year of disruptive artificial intelligence. The year saw the launch of generative AI and the unimagined application of conversational AI. There is no surprise that enterprise leaders across various surveys voted for AI as the hottest enabler of 2023. McKinsey, PwC and Gartner surveys throughout the year featured AI as a leader’s choice. The impact of AI has been such that discussion has been centred around AI’s capabilities with image and word editing tools such as ChatGPT and MidJourney, while enterprise applications concentrated on generative AI.

AI’s ascent to the global arena seems like a fable—a promising protagonist (AI that aids cognitive capability) and a murkier plotline (security concerns). Imagine a tool as potent as ChatGPT or Dall-E or MidJourney in the wrong hands. The unimaginable financial and reputational loss in the form of deepfakes has stirred the hornet’s nest. If 2023 was a roller coaster ride for enterprises with the onslaught of AI, 2024 will see the emergence of 10 robust communication tools. Thankfully, these tools act as safeguards to better communication, that with employees, customers, investors and stakeholders.

Trend 10: Rising Adoption Of Video KYC

Know Your Customer and video interactions offer a convenient and efficient channel for customer onboarding and verification, especially for banks and financial systems. This technology allows users to complete KYC processes remotely, reducing the need for in-person visits. The adoption of video KYC among banks has improved accessibility and customer experience.

But the proliferation of this technology raises valid security concerns. Be it P2P payments, B2G interactions, EdTech or BFSI, the transmission and storage of sensitive personal information through video channels poses potential risks, requiring robust encryption and cybersecurity measures. The risks posed by AI in the form of deepfakes require such institutions to devise communication platforms that strike the right balance between convenience and security.

Trend 9: Online Chat, Powered By AI/ML

In modern commerce, internet channels are increasingly employed to facilitate seamless customer interactions, utilising AI/machine learning for enhanced two-way communication. Such a service is platform and sector agnostic—it could be over OTT Platforms (WhatsApp, RCS) or the official website chatbots—and can be leveraged across sectors such as BFSI, digital natives, manufacturing, retail and consumer durables.

Online chat can facilitate real-time customer support, transaction alerts and personalised communication. AI/ML algorithms also empower user behaviour analysis and provide tailored responses and product recommendations, streamlining customer engagement, augmenting efficiency and offering a personalised, secure and user-friendly experience.

Trend 8: From Transcript To Transaction

Nobody understands the significance of translation better than entertainment, travel and tourism. Be it a translated dialogue delivering an impactful meaning or greeting a customer in their native language, the general audience perceives that good AI is akin to great translation. However, this perception may be inaccurate.

Both generative and conversational AI tools have had their share of struggles with idiomatic expressions, cultural nuances and context-specific language usage. Besides colloquialism, ambiguities and regional dialects, inaccuracy also creeps in from hardware components and the software missing human subtleties. Much of this could change with advanced Communications Platform-as-a-Service tools.

Trend 7: True Omnichannel Kicks In

2024 will see more omnichannel use cases being explored by enterprises. India, for instance, with a booming smartphone user base and encouraging 5G penetration, could see enterprise activity booming in 2024. Given the diversity in platforms such as WhatsApp, RCS, Telegram, Truecaller, websites and apps, enterprises could facilitate transactions, customer support, and engagement through a CPaaS platform.

Replicating entire apps on OTT platforms enhances user convenience, streamlines customer journey, and aids availability on a widely used messaging platform like WhatsApp. With WhatsApp reportedly used by more than half a billion Indians as of August 2023, there is a huge potential for enterprises to capitalise on the app's ubiquity.

Trend 6: 2FA Holds Strong With SMS

While there have been calls to retire the legacy SMS system, we’re seeing resilience for SMS in comparison to OTT platforms like WhatsApp and RCS on the back of regulatory requirements in India. To enterprises, there is a huge difference in costs between SMS versus channels like WhatsApp or RCS. Also, in terms of network efficacy, SMS has a smaller payload on the network and therefore the delivery timelines are really quick, real-time for reference.

What has also been intriguing is the availability of reliable security in the form of multi-factor authentication on the SMS platform (2FA). Again, the technical reliability and the regulatory pressure make SMS 2FA relevant in 2024.

Trend 5: Rich Communication Services

In November 2023, Apple announced it would adopt RCS messaging in 2024. This not only signifies a shift towards enhanced person-to-person (P2P) messaging but holds the promise of new opportunities for brands to enhance their customer communications with richer conversational messaging, or at least, that’s what we’re hoping for in 2024.

Business-backed features of RCS have the potential to transform person-to-person and business communications on both Android and iPhone so that businesses can engage with a significantly broader audience.

Trend 4: Getting Smarter With Customers

Technology developments like Smart Conversations allow enterprises to transcribe audio, classify and understand images and documents, and provide insight on message topics, content and sentiment. With that knowledge, companies can generate insights about users, block inappropriate content and reduce agent response times, leading to superior customer experience and more motivated agents. The integration is seamless, and features can be configured in an API app and messaging analysis is sent via a webhook in real time.

With the increasing demand from vertical sectors, such as retail and financial services, for valuable insights, time-saving solutions, cost reduction and personalised interactions, industry is already seeing the requirement for AI-powered tools like Smart Conversations, and this will only increase in 2024.

Trend 3: CCaaS Across Indian Languages

According to a 2023 HBR study, two-thirds of companies increased the channels with which they interacted with their customers. This means that the average consumer of 2024 could interact with an email newsletter, a billboard, a website, retail kiosk, or social media sites such as Instagram or even WhatsApp. This exacerbates the need for omnichannel strategies. While this was enabled with the Contact Center as a Service tools that unified interactions across diverse channels, there remained a strong wish-list—the ability to converse in local languages. Availability of generative AI can now streamline the enterprise CCaaS platform, thereby breaking down silos between communication channels.

Trend 2: Smart Traffic Analyser For Agile Security

Artificially inflated traffic is what every CMO dreads. AIT can drain advertising budgets over non-genuine interactions, lead to server overload, mislead analytics and even slow down website performance. It can also affect SEO performance and damage reputation. Largely, AIT can be attributed to hackers taking control of vulnerabilities. CPaaS tools can help avert AIT-based risks. Distributed ledger technology-based techniques ensure a secure messaging ecosystem with a header (sender), template registration on a portal helps prevent misuse. Every message, therefore, gets tied to a registered template, thereby reinforcing traceability and accountability.

Trend 1: SMB Platform Riding On Multiple Ecosystems

Communication needs of 2024 are likely to get more complex. A unified communication platform should enable small and medium-sized businesses to consolidate their communication channels. By integrating all messaging channels, from WhatsApp to SMS, SMBs can ensure a cohesive and compliant strategy. A consolidated platform also elevates customer engagement, facilitating personalised and secure interactions.

In the digital age, 360-degree customer engagement platforms powered by CPaaS tools play a pivotal role in fostering trust across ecosystems. Ensuring the safe delivery of messages, these platforms prioritise regulatory compliance, building a foundation of transparency and reliability. By leveraging CPaaS, businesses can go beyond conventional channels, creating unique, personalised experiences that resonate with customers. This not only establishes a competitive differentiator but also solidifies brand-customer relationships. The ability to seamlessly navigate various communication channels enhances accessibility, enabling businesses to meet customers where they are. In prioritising compliance, safety and innovation, CPaaS emerges as a transformative force, empowering businesses to cultivate trust, stay ahead of competition and craft memorable digital experiences.