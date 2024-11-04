NDTV ProfitOpinionThe Moving Goalpost For Fraud Reporting By Auditors
ADVERTISEMENT

The Moving Goalpost For Fraud Reporting By Auditors

The Companies Act, 2013 vests the responsibility to report instances of fraud on auditors.

04 Nov 2024, 08:57 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The NFRA's ruling against Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.'s auditors highlights the heightened responsibilities placed on auditors in detecting and reporting fraud incidents under the new guidance. (Image by <ins><a href="https://pixabay.com/users/geralt-9301/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=464641">Gerd Altmann</a></ins> from <ins><a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=464641">Pixabay</a>)</ins></p></div>
The NFRA's ruling against Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.'s auditors highlights the heightened responsibilities placed on auditors in detecting and reporting fraud incidents under the new guidance. (Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)
Traditionally, the expectation from an auditor has been to comment if the financial statements of a company presented a true and fair view of its financial position and not necessarily to detect fraud. The Guidance Note on the Companies (Auditors Report) Order reinforced this expectation and clarified the role of the auditors to report frauds ‘noticed or reported’ during the course of the audit; however, it did not require auditors t...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to Unlock & Enjoy your 
Subscriber-Only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT