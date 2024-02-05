The Beautiful Game Belongs To The Accountants Now

Chelsea FC midfielder Conor Gallagher was the focus of widespread media speculation in the run-up to Thursday’s Premier League transfer-window deadline, with multiple reports suggesting the club was willing to sell. In purely sporting terms, it would have been a perplexing transaction. Gallagher has excelled this season, and was named the side’s captain by manager Mauricio Pochettino. He is also only 23 years old and already an England international, with most of his prime playing years ahead of him — exactly the type of player that a big club like Chelsea, with aspirations to challenge for major trophies and qualify for European competition, might be expected to hang on to.