Fed Needs To Tame Rampant Bond Volatility

The amount of government securities readily available matters to maintain ample system liquidity. The RRP has fallen back to around $700 billion, down from a peak of over $2.5 trillion at the end of 2022 when the Fed lifted caps on individual fund usage and widened eligibility. The Fed can reverse either of these measures but it doesn’t have full control over the size of the RRP, so it's a balancing act between the central bank and the Treasury to keep the porridge palatable. Demand for T-bills could increase beyond a level the Treasury might be comfortable issuing. If the RRP falls below, say, $500 billion then the Treasury may have to increase supply in longer maturities as well; 80% of the net increase in debt outstanding in 2023 came in T-bills, so flexibility is already stretched.Such are the vagaries of overseeing ballooning borrowing needs just as markets espy a change in monetary policy direction. At least the Fed is both forewarned and forearmed to a degree never seen before. It will let markets find their natural level — nobody wants a Japan-like frozen bond market — but the guardrails are ready to be installed if needed. After a rocky start, the Powell Fed has done an impressive job in communication, but its task is far from done as it has to ensure inflation doesn’t rear up again. Calming bond volatility will help that cause as the inflation scare recedes into the background.