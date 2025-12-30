Good Time To Cut Rates On Small Saving Schemes | The Reason Why

Funds mobilised through small savings schemes such as PPF and NSC are pooled into the National Small Savings Fund (NSSF), which in turn invests in special government securities. The share of securities against small savings rose from 3% of deficit financing in FY11 to 22% in FY26.

Small savings are attractive to the government because they are stable and largely insulated from daily market volatility. But they come at a cost. The government sets those rates, which are typically higher than government bond yields and bank fixed deposit rates.

What is often overlooked is that these rates are supposed to be market-linked. Following the Shyamala Gopinath Committee’s recommendations, small savings rates have been officially linked to government bond benchmarks since 2016 and are meant to be reset every quarter. In practice, they have not been changed for seven straight quarters. According to an EPW study, as of Q3 FY26, rates on these schemes were 1.13-1.44% higher than their formula-based levels.