Why RBI's Acquisition Financing Reform Marks A Structural Shift In Indian Banking

The Reserve Bank of India’s statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies dated October 1, 2025, represents a significant regulatory development with far-reaching legal and commercial implications. By allowing banks to finance corporate acquisitions, subject to prudential norms, the RBI has addressed a long-standing gap in India’s credit ecosystem.

Previously, banks were largely prohibited from providing loans for equity acquisitions or leveraged buyouts. Such restrictions, grounded in concerns over asset-liability mismatches, concentration risk, and speculative use of deposit-based funds, meant that acquisition financing was primarily undertaken via offshore borrowing, capital markets, or non-bank financial institutions, with Indian banks playing only a limited role. The October 2025 announcement constitutes a deliberate and calibrated liberalisation, with operational contours to be defined in forthcoming prudential guidelines.