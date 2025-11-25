Too Much Debt: Adjust Now Or Endure More Pain

Imagine your two friends, Ram and Shyam. Ram is rich — earns in crores, has taken loans twice his income, but seems cool all the time. Shyam is not that rich — he earns in lakhs, splurges a lot, and owes about the same amount as his income, which makes him panic when he sees the credit card bill.

Now, as for you, your income matches Shyam’s, you have even lower debt than your income, but still, your parents nag you for getting another home loan.

Countries behave exactly like these friends. Ram is much like Japan, still maintaining a debt of more than 200% of its GDP for a decade. Shyam is like Greece, while you are like India, receiving scoldings from rating agencies despite having a stable economy.