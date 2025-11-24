Navigating Trump Tariffs: Outlook For Bilateral India-US Trade Agreement

The "first phase" or the interim India-US trade deal is reportedly imminent, with both nations indicating they are very near to concluding the agreement.

While an exact signing date has not been announced, top officials from both countries expect a formal announcement soon.

President Donald Trump has expressed optimism that the US is "getting close" to a "fair trade deal" with India, indicating plans to reduce the current high tariffs '"at some point". At the swearing-in of his envoy to India, Sergio Gor, he said: "We're making a deal with India, a much different deal than we had in the past."

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett indicated that the trade and tariff agreement is "close to the finish line", while also acknowledging the situation is complicated by India's continued, though recently reduced, trade in Russian oil.

From the Indian side, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stated that India is at an advanced stage of discussions with the US. He stressed that the deal will only be signed when it is "fair, equitable, and balanced" and safeguards the interests of domestic sectors, including farmers and fisherfolk. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal confirmed in mid-November 2025 that the first tranche of the bilateral trade deal is "more or less near closure" and will primarily focus on resolving reciprocal tariffs.

India's primary focus of the initial agreement is addressing the existing 50% US tariffs on Indian goods, which include a 25% "reciprocal" tariff and an additional 25% penalty related to India's past purchases of Russian oil. Reports suggest the tariffs on Indian goods may be reduced to a range of 12% to 19%.

The first phase of the deal is intended to be a foundation for a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement. The US has already granted tariff exemptions on 254 Indian agricultural products worth approximately $1 billion, including fruits, nuts, spices, tea and coffee.

The long-term goal for both nations is to more than double their bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. The deal is seen as a way to realign global supply chains and strengthen economic ties between the world's two largest democracies amid ongoing geopolitical shifts.

India has begun to significantly reduce its oil imports from Russia as part of a broader trade deal negotiation with the US. Major Indian refiners, including Reliance Industries and state-controlled companies like Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd and HPCL-Mittal Energy have reportedly stopped placing new orders for Russian crude from sanctioned entities for December delivery.

To compensate for the reduced Russian volumes, Indian refiners are increasing imports from traditional partners in the Middle East, as well as the US, Canada and other regions. While India continues to prioritise its energy security and the availability of affordable oil, its recent actions indicate a diplomatic pragmatism aimed at facilitating the trade deal and balancing its economic objectives with the US.

The progress on the trade deal now hinges on the US rolling back the "Russian oil" tariffs. As part of the negotiations, India may agree to duty-free imports of US soybeans and corn (for ethanol production) and potentially increase US energy (such as oil and LPG) and military equipment purchases. India remains firm on protecting its domestic sectors, including farmers and fishermen, and ensuring the deal provides a strategic advantage over competitors.

A trade deal with the United States is expected to benefit India primarily by significantly increasing market access for Indian goods, attracting foreign investment, strengthening supply chains and boosting key export-oriented sectors.

Key benefits for India would cover many sectors. Tariffs on textiles and apparel could be slashed, making Indian products more price-competitive against those from rival nations like Bangladesh and Vietnam, and potentially leading to a 20-25% recovery in exports for that sector.

Sectors expected to gain the most include: