Eating More, Nourishing Less: India’s Silent Nutrition Reversal

India stands at a curious crossroads.

Never before have we had such abundant access to food, choice, and culinary variety, yet rarely have we been more nutritionally fragile.

Walk through any metro, and the contradiction becomes evident: food delivery bikes crowded at traffic lights, supermarkets stocked with global brands, cafés buzzing with all-day diners, yet a generation increasingly fatigued, deficient, and dependent on supplements.

This shift didn’t happen overnight.

It happened silently until symptoms became impossible to ignore.