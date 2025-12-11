Don't Normalise Air Purifiers As Delhi Chokes | The Reason Why

Mirza Ghalib once wrote: "Ik roz apni rooh se poocha, ki Dilli kya hai — to yun jawab main keh gaye, yeh duniya mano jism hai aur Dilli uski jaan.” (One day, I asked my soul, What is Delhi? It replied: The world is like a body, and Delhi is its soul.)

But today, he would be heartbroken to see the soul struggling for fresh air.

On most days in an Indian metro, opening your window feels like opening the door of an old diesel generator. Many write that it is worse than smoking cigarettes. More than 90 cities in the world's top 100 polluting list are in India. With every passing year, the AQI is rising, reaching "hazardous" levels.