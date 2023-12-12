Does Sony Still Have The Courage To Go For Zee Merger?

Just two steps away but it seems the merger is far from completion, considering the deadline of Dec. 21. The sanctity of this deadline or extension depends on the two parties. The agreement between Zee and Sony allows for three extensions of the deadline. And yet they are yet to seek the first extension jointly.

The core issue is reportedly the role of Punit Goenka as managing director, given the recent regulatory cases against Zee promoter and group companies. While Securities Appellate Tribunal dismissed SEBI's interim order barring Goenka from holding any key managerial positions, it has asked the market regulator to complete the investigation.

There is no doubt that this is considered as a key risk by the Japanese conglomerate, which takes prides in its governance standards. And what is surprising is Sony's silence. A company known to uphold high governance standard should be upfront and transparent on its view on the subject.

Speculation and unsubstantiated reports of Sony seeking another person to head the merged entity is not in the best interest of Zee shareholders. More so given Sony's silence on the report even as Zee has issued denials. A new person at the helm of the merged entity at this stage would mean a certain extension of the merger timelines, and approaching the exchanges, regulators, NCLT and shareholders again for approval as merger condition required Goenka to be the managing director of the merged company.