Do We Even Need Regulations In A Tech-Driven Financial Sector?

The notion that 'technology will solve everything' has become something of a modern myth. Yes, technology is a remarkable enabler; the finance industry has long been a leader in its adoption, using it to streamline operations, reduce costs, and expand reach. From faster transactions to accessibility enhancements, technology has truly reshaped the landscape. However, it is no panacea. Technology alone cannot address all systemic issues, nor can it completely replace the need for human judgment and oversight, and to even oversee what and how humans in those sector function.

This misplaced awe for technology obscures the fact that it is not disruption for disruption’s sake that we need, but sustainable solutions that uphold societal stability. We are already witnessing the power of Big Tech to influence economies, societies, and even political outcomes. As governments struggle to contain the reach and opacity of social media platforms, we must consider the potential consequences of similarly unchecked forces in financial services. Without regulation, we risk giving way to a society where only the mightiest—often Big Tech players with vast resources—dictate how society functions.

This is not to dismiss the incredible potential of technology in finance. Disruptive innovations and tech-enabled finance have indeed opened doors we could scarcely imagine a decade ago. Yet, the suggestion that technology should operate without any form of oversight is a dangerous one. Allowing unregulated tech to proliferate in our financial systems is a nightmare scenario that we are barely prepared to comprehend. Regulatory oversight is not an adversarial force but a necessary layer of protection against the unpredictability of emerging technologies and potential failures within the systems they create.

Consider this: technology does not replace institutional resilience. In fact, one of the gravest risks we face in the coming years is how technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing might infiltrate our existing systems, challenging not just technical structures but the bedrock of societal trust. The social fabric thrives on stable, enduring trust, not volatile shifts between techno-optimism and the disenchantment that can follow when these systems fail. A world built solely on technological swings and disruptions risks eroding the foundational trust that underpins financial and social structures alike.

Some will argue that most individuals and institutions act in good faith, driven by constructive intent. Yet, if that were genuinely the case, we would have little need for regulators, governments, or supervisory bodies. This is an optimistic but utopian view, ignoring that, in reality, individual incentives can diverge from collective needs. Society has long required guardrails—whether in the form of governments, laws, or oversight mechanisms. Believing otherwise, no matter how well-intentioned, flirts with a far-left idealism that disregards human fallibility.

The trust deficit between industry and regulators must be reframed. A productive approach to this issue is to consider the purpose behind each player’s existence within the broader financial ecosystem. If a firm’s answer is 'to serve consumers', then it must work collaboratively with regulators and other stakeholders. Serving the public requires more than transactional efficiency; it demands trust, resilience, and robust governance. These qualities are precisely what regulatory bodies help uphold. And if a player’s purpose is anything other than consumer-centricity, then its presence in the industry merits scrutiny, as it may lack alignment with both societal expectations and the regulatory environment.

When technology drastically reduces or even eliminates intermediaries in various types of value exchange, particularly in financial transactions, the role of the regulator becomes one of ensuring that these tech-driven systems operate with transparency, security, and fairness. Regulators provide oversight to prevent abuse, safeguard consumer rights, and uphold trust, especially as complex technology-driven transactions may introduce new risks and vulnerabilities that could impact the entire financial ecosystem.

It may be surprising, but technology does not always hold the answer. In certain contexts, it even becomes the problem. When technological systems fail or are exploited, they create new issues that are often difficult to anticipate or manage. Who, in these cases, will foresee the coming disruption? Who will act as the brake when technology overreaches?