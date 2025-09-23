Decoding RBI's Digital Lending Directions: Tightrope For Fintechs

On May 8, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India notified the RBI (Digital Lending) Directions, 2025 (Directions). These directions replace the Digital Lending Guidelines, 2022 (DL Guidelines), along with other related instructions on digital lending (collectively, the earlier instructions).

This move marks the RBI's continued efforts to strengthen the regulatory framework for DL in India. Importantly, the directions do not seek to disrupt or overhaul the existing regulatory framework. Rather, they refine compliance requirements and operational considerations, while maintaining the overall structure of DL regulations in India.