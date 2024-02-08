The Singapore Banker Who Tried To Be Gandalf

The infirmities should have been addressed right after digital services failed for two days in 2021. Now DBS is playing catch-up in a somewhat less favorable environment. All lenders with exposure to China are anxious about the mainland’s deteriorating economy and its repercussions for the rest of the world. Though Gupta is still projecting a strong return on equity of 15% to 17% this year, there would be a tradeoff between profitability and growth. Net interest margin is expected to slow slightly from 2.1% in the December quarter, but loan growth may hum along, aided by the lender’s acquisition of Citigroup Inc.’s consumer business in Taiwan.