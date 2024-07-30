D2C Brands Like FableStreet, Snitch Challenge The Old Guard With Style, Price And GenZ Conn

It’s not easy to make a mark in an extremely crowded market like fashion. Yet, direct-to-consumer, or D2C, brands are catching the fancy of consumers by carving unique niches and providing hitherto non-existent options.

FS Life, formerly FableStreet, realised that in a market where size matters the most, the right fit doesn’t exist for Indian women. It designs clothes for Indian women with unique body shapes and heights who cannot acclimatise to Western body types. The eight-year-old brands clocked in an average revenue rate of Rs 60 crore as of fiscal 2023.

“Every brand that comes up needs to make sure that they are not another ‘me too’ and are solving a unique problem. FableStreet focused on solving sizing issues for Indian women and came up with a unique sizing algorithm around it,” says Adarsh Sharma, chief business officer of the company.

When they’re not using technology to gauge the right fit, D2C fashion brands are identifying unique gaps that have gone unnoticed. Snitch saw that Indian cosmopolitan men are short on stylish clothing options. Siddharth Dungarwal, its founder, says that most top retailers concentrate on women, and around 10% of their stocks are for men.

“There is a blaring gap in men’s apparel. We are providing interesting styles at aspirational price points,” says Dungarawal. While his clothes target millennials and Gen Zs, he was chuffed to note that many of his customers are in their 50s. “Men at every age now want to look fresh and trendy on Instagram,” he notes.