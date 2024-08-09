Crypto Crux: Regulatory Roller-Coaster

If you are older than millennials, you might recall the famous Ajit joke: “Liquid ise jeene nahi dega, aur oxygen ise marne nahi dega”. Well, such seems the condition for crypto assets in India, for while the consumer demand makes markets tick, legal uncertainty still looms large.

Globally, crypto markets are enmeshed in political flux and policy fluidity. The urgency for a definitive regulatory framework to protect users has never been greater. In India, this need is underscored by three developments: the Department of Economic Affairs' announcement of a discussion paper on crypto policy expected by September, the alarming $230 million hack of the WazirX exchange, and the growing volume of offshore crypto trading by Indians.

There is no absence of government intention to enhance user safety in crypto markets. In January, India blocked nine offshore exchanges, a move widely seen as positive. User activity from India plummeted after the URL blocking, and several of the offshore exchanges eventually approached the Financial Intelligence Unit to register locally. But, a closer look at trading patterns reveals that blocking measures are not enough to protect investors. According to a May 2024 Eaya Centre report, the volume of peer to peer trading—the primary method through which Indian users deposit and withdraw INR on offshore exchanges—skyrocketed by more than 400% in April 2024, compared to the previous year.

Moreover, not all URLs were blocked. For example, binance.com was blocked, but p2p.binance.com and accounts.binance.com were not. Additionally, many offshore exchanges offer the option to download their app files from mirror sources, and users could also use Virtual Private Networks. And new platforms emerge daily, such as NoOnes, an exclusive P2P exchange founded in 2023, which has already processed over $100 million in monthly transactions, with India playing a leading role. Crypto investors remain at the mercy of several unregulated offshore players.