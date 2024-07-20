CrowdStrike’s Global Outage Doesn’t Have To Be A Recurring Nightmare

US lawmakers should get in the game too. One idea might be to force companies in critical sectors like healthcare, finance, transportation and energy to use more than just one cloud provider for their core infrastructure, which tends to be the status quo. Instead, a new regulation could force them to use at least two independent providers for their core operations, or at least ensure that no single provider accounts for more than about two-thirds of their critical IT infrastructure. If one provider has a catastrophic failure, the other can keep things running.