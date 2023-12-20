Credit: The Original Alternative To AIF?

Years ago, due to a lack of ample distribution and market products, banks resorted to push-sales, creating a sort of monopoly as they were the predominant lenders in terms of size and scale. But surprisingly, the regulator did not adequately push its entities to bring customer friendly relevant products to the market.

Subsequently, non-banking financial companies, commonly known as shadow banks, experienced rapid growth to cater to clients overlooked or neglected by traditional banks. However, these shadow banks faced the challenge of operating in shallow Indian debt markets, where traditional lenders predominantly pursued highly rated corporates and governmental business. This situation persists with occasional disruptions and lack of regulatory support.

Parallelly, the growth of fintech lending, based on the overarching digital public infrastructure and newer credit assessment methodology and algorithms, helped bring new-to-credit and shunned-by-banks customers, and pushed up credit access with varying results, including regulatory worries.

However, the recent swift expansion of private credit funds, often lacking credit expertise but having fund-raising capability, poses a risk by serving consumers without access to lending entities regulated by the RBI. This prompts a crucial question: if regulated lending entities do not find merit in their borrowing, is there a fundamental issue? Or is it a simple issue of current lenders not understanding such a segmental customer need?

Not necessarily, as commonly heard from those launching private credit funds, which frequently lack detailed disclosures. However, addressing this falls within the purview of SEBI as the regulator of such funds. One significant claim is that these private credit funds primarily attract high net worth individuals and institutional investors with a risk appetite. But what about contagion effect, if one such fund implodes.

Or will these private credit funds evolve as parallel shadow-financiers (the NBFCs are considered the original shadow financiers)? It depends on the RBI and SEBI’s subsequent actions. One supporting factor for these regulatory measures is the RBI's possible observation that credit exuberance is manifesting in various forms, with the potential to negatively impact credit market sentiment and encourage imprudent borrowing behaviour. The Dec. 19 RBI circular is an indicator of it using its regulatory tools to influence the markets towards better behaviour.

However, this prompts a long-overdue introspection. When will the RBI analyse the utilisation and impact of its diverse banking licence categories?

Many of these categories were introduced at different points over the past 40 years. One can reasonably infer that numerous categories have deviated from their initial purpose or outlived it or unserve it, transforming them into instruments for widespread complacent banking. Many of them have no purpose or even a competitive strategy. Much of Indian banks offer the same products and compete for the same consumer segments, without a semblance of differentiation.

Undoubtedly, as banking supervision quality gradually improves with every cycle, the regulator gains better insights into what these licences should not entail. But by when?

The solution lies in a thorough and urgent evaluation of the business viability and the underlying purpose for each banking licensce category. It entails realigning those that are practical, closing or providing a transition pathway for those non-impactful to borrowers, and exploring the initiation of new, impactful, and relevant categories.

In a market like India, hungry for assets, the essence of cracking the banking model revolves around liabilities. This underscores why the RBI exercises caution with bank owners, given the trust and fiduciary nature inherent in public deposits.