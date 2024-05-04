Credit Expansion And The Possibility Of An Indian 'Minsky Moment'

According to the IMF, India's real GDP growth is projected to be 6.8% in 2024 and 6.5% in 2025, against a global growth rate of only 3.2%. Over the last two years, the real GDP grew 7% and 7.7%, while bank credit grew 13.1% and 14.6%. Among other emerging market and developing economies, China and Russia witnessed credit growth at around 10%, while Brazil faced a slowdown owing to high inflation and interest rates. This raises the question about whether India’s robust GDP growth warrants an even higher credit growth rate.

India's domestic credit to the private sector as a share of the GDP is only 50.4%, against a global average of 143.9%. While this ratio steadily increased post-liberalisation from 20% levels, it has stagnated around 50% since 2010. This is often seen as a setback to India's growth potential, where higher leverage in the economy could sustain consistently higher growth rates. However, the 2008 financial crisis was the epitome of how excessive exposure, coupled with lax regulation, can dismantle a financial system, and eventually depress the entire economy. Given the momentum of Indian growth in recent years, it might be tempting to throw caution to the wind and aggressively expand credit in the system, but the official stance has been prudent with increased priority to regulation.

Of course, one should not discredit the argument that credit expansion can drive economic growth in India. Greater supply of credit fosters private investment and allows consumers to smoothen their consumption curve at a higher level. Given the consumption driven nature of Indian growth, arguing against the expansion of credit would be ignorant and detrimental; instead, India should focus on the rate of expansion and the quality of credit. A line needs to be drawn between the proliferation of unsecured, risky credit and the balanced expansion of collateralised, productive credit — which is exactly what the RBI has been doing through tightening of lending norms and increased risk-weight allocations. But how much can a little optimism hurt the economy?