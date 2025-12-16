Between Abetment And Accountability: Suicide, Criminal Liability At Workplace

The aforesaid position was further extrapolated by the apex court in the context of professional settings in the recent case of Nipun Aneja Versus State of Uttar Pradesh, which made a crucial distinction between relationships that are personal and those that are professional. The aforesaid case involved employee of a large multinational corporation allegedly subjected to pressure to accept voluntary retirement.

The court distinguished between sentimental relationships and official relationships governed by employment policies and organizational structures. In professional settings, the court held that the threshold for establishing criminal liability under Section 108 BNS is significantly higher.

The court articulated four crucial questions that must be examined:

Did the accused create unbearable harassment leaving no escape but suicide?

Did they exploit emotional vulnerability by making the professional feel worthless?

Did they threaten dire personal consequences? and

Did they make false damaging allegations affecting professional reputation?

The aforesaid questions and their application form the foundation for determining whether workplace conduct crosses the threshold to criminal abetment to suicide.

Accordingly, the threshold of abetment to suicide in workplace environments is quite high and cannot be wholly based on far-fetched expectations of welfare outside the scope of terms and conditions as agreed upon by the parties or by the force of law. This stance is supported by the judgment of the apex court in Mariano Anto Bruno v. State, wherein it was held that in cases of alleged abetment of suicide, there must be proof of direct or indirect acts of incitement to the commission of suicide. Merely on the allegation of harassment without there being any positive action proximate to the time of occurrence on the part of the accused which led or compelled the person to commit suicide, conviction in terms of Section 306 IPC (108 BNS) is not sustainable. The requirement of offending action being proximate to the time of occurrence has been upheld by later cases as well.

However, it does not mean that it is not possible for an employer/senior management official to be booked under Section 108 BNS. The Supreme Court in Ude Singh v. State of Haryana held that if the accused's continuous course of conduct creates a situation leaving the deceased perceiving no other escape except suicide, or if the accused systematically tarnishes the victim's professional self-esteem and self-respect to drive them to suicide, abetment may be established. Similarly, in Praveen Pradhan v. State of Uttaranchal, proceedings continued where an employer forced excessive working hours, constantly humiliated the professional in front of peers, pressured resignation, and allegedly stated that any competent person would have committed suicide. This persistent, intense harassment coupled with specific suicidal language crossed the criminal threshold.

However, it is important to note that the courts have consistently held that each case depends on its facts, and the threshold of the sensitivity of the victim must be considered on a case-to-case basis. The inquiry must focus on the objective severity and targeted nature of the conduct, not merely the subjective reaction of the employee. Consequently, as the aforesaid metrics are subjective in nature, there cannot be a straightjacketed formula for determining the same, and it must be arrived at from the facts and circumstances of each case.